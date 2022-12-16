Aging & Style
Basketball world mourns passing of Billie Moore

Billie Jean Moore passes away at 79.
Billie Jean Moore passes away at 79.(Washburn University)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Billie Moore -- the first head coach of a U.S. women’s Olympic Basketball team -- died Wednesday at the age of 79. Moore, a Washburn alumna who was born in Westmoreland, Kansas, coached multiple teams that won national championships during her coaching career.

Moore’s death was announced by UCLA, a school that she led to a national championship in 1978. She died from cancer at her home Wednesday night surrounded by family and friends, the school said.

Many in the basketball world mourned her death, posting to social media with tributes for the former UCLA and Cal State Fullerton head coach.

READ MORE: Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies

Moore led the United States to a silver medal during the first Olympics featuring women’s basketball in 1976.

“We are proud to have been part of her journey,” USA Basketball tweeted Thursday.

Moore was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

She remains the all-time winningest coach in UCLA women’s basketball history with 296 wins in 16 seasons. In a 24-year career as a head coach in college basketball, her teams went 436-196.

Moore was inducted into the Washburn Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978.

“Moore was an early leader and a pioneer of Title IX,” said Washburn athletic director Loren Ferré in a statement released by the university. “While she was not a student-athlete at Washburn since women’s sports had not started yet, her love for sports and her pushing for changes helped pave the way for countless women’s student-athletes at Washburn and around the nation.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

