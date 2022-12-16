Alabama stars will play in Sugar Bowl against K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Before Kansas State fans get to hear Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson get their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, they’ll see them compete one more time in college.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Friday that the two projected top-10 draft picks will play in the upcoming Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy for the 2021 season, is projected to be selected first overall in the upcoming draft according to the latest CBS Sports mock draft. In the same mock, Anderson is the projected second overall pick.

Saban said that Alabama does not expect to have any opt-outs ahead of the game, meaning cornerback Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, also projected first-round selections, are expected to play.

The news of Alabama’s expected participants led to a swing in the oddsmaker’s lines for the game. Following the announcement, Alabama moved from a 3-point favorite to a 5-point favorite within the hour.

Kansas State is in the Sugar Bowl after winning the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2012. That season, the Wildcats went to the Fiesta Bowl and lost to Oregon, 35-17.

K-State and Alabama will kick off the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Eve.

