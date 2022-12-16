3 men arrested for patronizing prostitution in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last week, the Human Trafficking Task Force for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a dual operation to target the demand side of prostitution and offer services to sex workers engaged in prostitution.

Deputies placed online ads advertising sex in exchange for money and an undercover female deputy met with men who responded at an area hotel a week ago Friday. Three men were arrested for and charged with patronizing prostitution that night.

Those men were 39-year-old Shawn M. Grady of Lathrop, Missouri; 20-year-old Ashton Epstein of Leavenworth, Kansas; and 45-year-old Phillip G. Moore of Kansas City, Kansas.

Along with those three arrests, deputies and task force members also responded to online ads soliciting sex for money and when the sex workers -- many of which were trafficked by pimps -- arrived, the officers offered services to help them escape the cycle of prostitution.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Kearney Missouri Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their roles in assisting in the operation.

