$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping

TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon.

Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony.

In court, the judge asked Scott if he understood his rights and he responded that he did. The judge set his bond at $10 million dollars.

Allen has been missing since before Thanksgiving. Authorities have revealed no information regarding potential leads into her whereabouts.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Allen and Scott broke up two weeks before her disappearance. Allen was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 20. Prosecutors say her son last heard from by text around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19, when she returned home from an Omaha bar. They say a person matching Scott’s physical description was seen on surveillance video leaving the bar as well as approaching Allen’s home the night of Nov. 19. They say cell phone tower data also placed him at the bar.

Prosecutors said investigators found what they believe are bullet holes in her bedroom door and wall that were covered up with a gray-brown compound. In addition, prosecutors say authorities found a gun, gloves, crowbar and sledge hammer in his vehicle. They say Scott also made comments to others about what happened to Allen.

Scott was arrested in Belize last week. He was brought first to Houston, where he initially fought then later waived extradition. He was booked into the Douglas Co., Neb. jail late Thursday night.

Investigators have searched several location around Omaha as well as Scott’s Topeka home in relation to Allen’s disappearance, but so far there has been no sign of her.

If convicted, the kidnapping charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison, while the accessory count has a sentence of up to two years.

