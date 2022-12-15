Aging & Style
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy.

Lawyers for 49-year-old Amber McLaughlin on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her.

Her lawyers are citing childhood abuse and mental health issues that the jury never heard about.

McLaughlin was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. Her execution is scheduled for Jan. 3.

The Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center says there is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed previously.

