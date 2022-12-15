Teen driver dies in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night left a teenager dead and four others injured.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash that occurred around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday night on a highway near 112th Street.

According to the report, a teen driver of a Chevy Impala lost control of the vehicle, sideswiping a Ford F-150 before colliding head-on with a Dodge Ram.

The teenage boy was declared dead at the scene. Two adults and two children in the Dodge Ram were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries. The driver of the F-150 was not injured.

Police said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies were notified of the crash via a call from a smart watch worn by one of the occupants of the Dodge Ram. The watch detected a crash and called 911.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation and the identity of the teen will be released when the family has completed notifying relatives.

