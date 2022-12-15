Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced the city police department’s chief of police will be Acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves.

Graves has more than 25 years of experience serving in the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. She is the first female police chief in the department’s history.

She has commanded the Patrol Bureau and overseen all six patrol division stations and the traffic and special operations divisions. The Patrol Bureau has 918 sworn and 109 non-sworn positions.

As a major, Graves managed the Shoal Creek Patrol Division (109,213 residents and over 74.6 miles, with 78 personnel). She also led the Human Resources Division during KCPD’s pandemic response.

She is the first female police chief in the department’s history.

Graves was the Patrol Bureau’s Executive Officer before being named the Acting Deputy Chief earlier this month. Graves has experience in Patrol, Media and Internal Affairs. Other assignments include the Target-Oriented Policing Squad (TOPS), Career Criminal Squad, the Drug Enforcement Unit, and patrol.

She began her career with the KCPD as a Records Clerk in 1997. Graves has an Executive Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College and earned a B.A. in Administration of Justice from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.