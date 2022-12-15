Pet of the Day: Casper Whisper

Casper Whisper is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who is 2 years and 3 months old.

If you’re thinking of adopting Casper -- which you should, because he’s the cutest, most bestest boi -- he just wanted to make double sure you knew a few things about him.

For example, treats should be deposited in his mouth daily.

Also, snuggles and play time are required.

Plus, any public appearances may be met with a fan club because he’s gorgeous!

To learn more about Casper Whisper, or to view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

