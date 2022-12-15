Pedestrian struck crossing Noland Road dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian struck Wednesday night while crossing Noland Road has died.

The Independence Police Department is investigating. The pedestrian was crossing Noland Road at the intersection of Lynn Court when he was struck by a Buick turning south onto Noland Road from Lynn Court.

Police said the crash occurred at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver of the Buick remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

