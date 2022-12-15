Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Pedestrian struck crossing Noland Road dies

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian struck Wednesday night while crossing Noland Road has died.

The Independence Police Department is investigating. The pedestrian was crossing Noland Road at the intersection of Lynn Court when he was struck by a Buick turning south onto Noland Road from Lynn Court.

Police said the crash occurred at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver of the Buick remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Armed suspect robs woman of purse outside Town Center Plaza, police say
Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department
Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department
Stacey Graves was appointed the new chief of police for the Kansas City Police Department.
Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department
FILE - Los Angeles Rams football player John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL...
KU to hold celebration of life for football legend John Hadl