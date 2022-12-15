Mayor, police board president to meet, discuss proposal requesting legal location for sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a crackdown on illegal car sideshows in Kansas City, Missouri, the mayor and president of the police board will meet to hear a proposal requesting a legal location for car sideshows.

Last month, public works crews in Kansas City installed deterrent devices known as buttons or pucks to try to prevent the spinning and sliding of tires during illegal car sideshows on city streets.

A city spokesperson said staff purchased 10,000 devices for installation and maintenance at a cost of $12,500. Kansas City police are working to identify 50 intersections to install the buttons.

The devices were installed at 13th and Grand shortly after the police department released a public service announcement. According to police, three recent fatalities were associated with car sideshows in Kansas City. The police department informed community members they would be actively enforcing ordinances against illegal car sideshows on city streets.

Desmound Logan said he approached police board members and the mayor, asking them to consider approving a legal location for car sideshows.

“If you want it to stop, it is just best to get them off the street,” Logan said.

Logan will meet with Mayor Quinton Lucas and Board of Police Commissioners President Mark Tolbert to present a proposal.

“If you put it in a safe environment with insurance and barricades, the barricades and rules will keep people from getting ran over,” Logan said.

Lucas said he is open to evaluating possibilities.

“We want to make sure that we are a place where a neighborhood doesn’t have to deal with that type of noise,” Lucas said.

Logan’s proposal will include requesting the use of a parking lot near Hale Arena for car sideshows.

“It’s an overflow lot. It is off in a corner,” Logan said. “They haven’t been using it. It would be a great place. It’s one way in and one way out. We can secure it.”

Lucas said he plans to discuss safety and noise concerns as well as crowd control once the proposal is complete.

“Certainly, there are things to think about,” the Mayor said. “Safety, insurance, numbers, lighting, the quality of the lot itself. We have to make sure they are safe.”

A proposal has not yet been submitted. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Previous coverage:

Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows

Family, friends gather to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.