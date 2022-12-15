Liberty police looking for porch pirate

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered.

The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday).

The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture of the man.

They are asking anyone who recognizes him or the truck to call 816-439-4701.

