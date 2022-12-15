Aging & Style
Liberty police looking for porch pirate

The Liberty Police Department is looking for a porch pirate who took a box off someone's porch today.(Liberty Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered.

The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday).

The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture of the man.

They are asking anyone who recognizes him or the truck to call 816-439-4701.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

