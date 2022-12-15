KU to hold celebration of life for football legend John Hadl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will host a celebration of life for Lawrence native and football legend John Hadl.

The University of Kansas Athletics Department says at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, it will host a celebration of life for football legend John Hadl at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr.

Instead of flowers, KU has indicated that the family has requested contributions be made in Hadl’s name to the John Hadl Football legacy Fund in care of KU Endowment.

Hadl, a Lawrence native and football legend, passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 82.

Hadl is best known for his time as a Jayhawk and a San Diego Charger. He had a 16-year career in the NFL and went on to coach football - leading the Jayhawks to the ‘81 Hall of Fame Bowl.

His legacy was honored in 2020 with the unveiling of his statue outside the Anderson Family Football Complex - one of only two Jayhawks to be commemorated.

