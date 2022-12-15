Keeping your home safe while you’re away for the holidays

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department wants you to know about a free service to keep your home safe while you’re away for the holidays.

If you’re one of the 113 million Americans AAA expects to travel over the Christmas season, that means your home will likely be left vacant.

Unfortunately, you’re more likely to be burglarized this month than any other month of the year, according to a report from the National Crime Victimization Survey. Robbery/burglary and personal larceny go up 20 percent during December.

Lenexans can sign up for the city’s vacation house watch program for free. Officers will swing by your home every other day to check for anything unusual.

“We do find maybe a broken window or a door that maybe hasn’t been broken into, but the wind has blown open. We’ll reach out to the resident and ask, ‘Hey, do you want us to go in and check your home?’” Officer Danny Chavez said. “Just sort of doing those things so they don’t have to worry about it and they can enjoy their vacation.”

Chavez recommends continuing to use other means of keeping your home safe: Asking a neighbor to swing by, keep your automatic lights on, and consider changing your mail delivery.

“Newspaper service, Amazon deliveries, those things will start to stack up in the driveway or stack up on the porch, can really be an indicator to potential thieves or burglars that the home is vacant,” Chavez said.

