KCPD issues silver alert for missing 71-year-old

KCPD has issued a silver alert for 71-year-old Gerald Blewett.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 71-year-old man.

Gerald Blewett, went missing at 3521 Baltimore Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. Police said Blewett is a 6-foot, 140-pound man with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with blue jeans and Puma brand tennis shoes.

Blewett has dementia according to police. He was last seen asleep at his residence and was gone when a relative returned. He requires the use of a mobility walker.

