KCPD, FBI looking for suspect in connection with double homicide

Kansas City police and the FBI are attempting to locate Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr.
Kansas City police and the FBI are attempting to locate Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that happened in October.

According to the police, 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Those charges stem from a double homicide that happened in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle on Oct. 17, 2022. The victims in that double homicide have been identified as Austin Scott and Chantell Gipson.

Also read: Man, woman found dead inside KCMO apartment

Pulluaim left the scene the victims’ vehicle and has not been seen since. The police have, however, recovered the vehicle.

“All leads have been exhausted in locating this fugitive,” the police department said.

Thus, the police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Pulluaim should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet tall. He is thin and has shoulder length locs.

“The FBI is assisting with the search of this wanted suspect,” police note.

No further details are available at this time.

