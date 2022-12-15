Aging & Style
FORECAST: Highs in the mid-30s expected Thursday

By Gary Amble
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Skies will remain fair this evening and temperatures will fall to near freezing just prior to midnight. Partly cloudy skies will remain until near sunrise. Then, a few extra clouds will gather to give us a mostly cloudy start to the day Thursday. Temperatures will begin in the upper 20s Thursday and will remain cold through the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s. Cold air will stay locked in place through the weekend. That will be followed by more bitterly cold air next week. A slight chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday may lead to a light snow on Thursday. Right now, the event looks light. There is a strong possibility for that system to alter its timing and track. So, a White Christmas is still not a certainty.

