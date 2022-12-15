FORECAST: Big wind gusts and temps in the 30s Thursday

Low pressure that we have been monitoring for the past several days has now shifted to the north and continues to trek east across Iowa through the day. Isolated threats for snow flurries to our northern counties are possible, but for the rest of the viewing region, heavy cloud cover and breezy conditions will be more common.

Wind gusts are expected between 25 and 35 mph throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, and will push into Friday as well. Temperatures continue to tumble, with high temps today featured in the middle 30s and near freezing into the weekend. We will see a drastic bump towards seasonal temperatures by the end of the weekend as a new storm system approaches from the northwest.

By Monday, an area of low pressure will pull in just enough cold air to provide a small threat for flurries during the first half of the day. This storm system will bring back temperatures to near-freezing until our next major area of low pressure interacts with the viewing area by Thursday. Snow showers are likely, but the accumulation is still unknown. During this time, a polar plunge will take place, and temperatures are expected to plummet near 10 degrees for afternoon highs and morning lows featured either in the single digits or negative values clear into the holiday.

