Fat loss technology targets problem areas in minutes

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When you think of weight loss clinics here in Kansas City, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe may come to mind. Their non-invasive, FDA Cleared Vevazz™ fat loss technology can help patients lose stubborn areas of fat on many parts of the body. In fact, patients can expect to lose an average of 1-3 inches (based off of 3 measurement spots) off of the mid-section alone during a single 14 minute treatment. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C., President of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe shows us how their Vevazz™ treatments work. Sponsored by KC Laser-Like Lipo.

