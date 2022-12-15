Hit-and-run injures Excelsior Springs student getting off bus on Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that injured an Excelsior Springs elementary student getting off a bus on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went to the 24600 block of W. 92 Highway near Cameron Road around 4:21 p.m.

They said a 7-year-old boy was getting off the bus when a person driving a black, late-‘90s or early-’00s Chevrolet S-10 pickup hit the boy. The pickup then left the scene, going north on 69 Highway from 92 Highway.

Witnesses said either its rear bumper or its undercarriage was hanging down.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said he was alert at the scene. The school district said his injuries appeared to be minor.

If you see the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.

Deputies would also like to hear from those who live in the area of 92 Highway near Cameron Road. If you have doorbell or surveillance video that captured the incident or the suspect vehicle, call the sheriff’s office at 816-407-3700 to speak with investigators.

“We will work with First Student Transportation and the proper authorities throughout the investigation,” the district noted in a post on Facebook.

This is the second elementary student in the KC metro who has been injured in a hit-and-run in as many days. The Independence Police Department is also looking for a driver who hit an elementary student getting off a bus on Wednesday and left the scene. You can learn more about Wednesday’s incident here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.