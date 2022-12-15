City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A support campsite for houseless individuals just north of downtown Lawrence will remain open through March.

The City of Lawrence announced the decision on Wednesday evening, a reversal from a previous decision to transition residents to the city’s winter shelter.

The city had sanctioned the support site on public land between the Kansas River levee and the original Johnny’s Tavern on 2nd Street. The site opened in September, providing tents, water, restrooms, community donations and resources for people seeking permanent housing.

Through the fall, some neighboring businesses and residents expressed concerns about safety in the camp. At one point, Johnny’s shut down for a few days in early November.

Earlier this week, the city informed residents that it would start transitioning people to its winter shelter with the intent of closing the support site.

The decision drew an angry crowd at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. Many were critical of the sudden decision.

“I’m outraged at the closure of the support camp in such an abrupt and heartless manner,” one resident said.

On Wednesday morning, many residents had already started packing their belongings.

Jimmie Van, Jr. had been camping in the same area even before the formation of the support site, but said he had come to appreciate the resources available to him and others. He was not happy at the idea of moving.

“I’m a little distraught,” Van said. “I have a lot of things on my mind, and change can bring on stress and anxiety. I’m dealing with those things.”

But Wednesday evening, the city changed course and announced that it would keep the support site open in addition to the winter shelter located in the Lawrence Community Building.

“We understand that people have individual needs and we will work to accommodate the variety of needs of those experiencing homelessness,” a press release from the city stated. “This has and will continue to drive our decisions. With our recent effort to get people to warmer and safer environments, we recognize that we lost sight of this guiding principle.”

The statement said residents at the support site could choose to move to the winter shelter as space allowed. The winter shelter has around 75 beds available. The East Lawrence Recreation Center has another 40 beds available as overflow space.

The city is currently looking for volunteers to help manage the two locations.

