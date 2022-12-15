Aging & Style
Children’s Mercy psychologist advises mental health screenings for children

Dr. Chakawa encouraged parents to reach out to their child's primary care doctor for more information on mental health screenings.
Dr. Chakawa encouraged parents to reach out to their child’s primary care doctor for more information on mental health screenings.(KCTV5)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As mental illness soars across the country, health experts recommend screening children as young as age 8 for anxiety and depression.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Ayanda Chakawa with Children’s Mercy said early detection is key.

“If we are thinking about suicidal ideation or behavior, we want to make sure we catch any early symptoms or signs before we start to see some of the behaviors explicitly emerge,” she said.

Chakawa also stated a change in behavior plays a huge factor.

“If you start to notice that your child starts to have a struggle when it comes to managing feelings of sadness, anxiety, or worry—that’s a really good indicator that there might be something more going on.”

Chakawa encouraged parents to reach out to their child’s primary care doctor for more information on mental health screenings.

Mental Health Screenings For Kids

Local psychologist explains when children should be screened and why.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, December 9, 2022

