Child getting off bus injured in hit-and-run, Independence police looking for driver

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for a driver who hit an elementary student getting off a bus and left the scene.

According to the police, this happened on Wednesday (Dec. 14) at 4 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Dover Drive.

They said the elementary student was getting off a Fort Osage school bus that was stopped and unloading students. The stop arms were out and the red lights were flashing.

At that time, a black sedan drove past the bus and hit the student. The vehicle fled the scene.

The student sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital via ambulance, as a precaution.

Right now, the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash and is asking the public for any information that could assist in their investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Reference case #2022-86988.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.