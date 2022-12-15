Back-to-back trials find Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juries in two separate, back-to-back trials have found a Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges after he damaged property, spat at officers, and hit an officer last fall.

According to the district attorney, 34-year-old John Timothy Price was charged following incidents that took place in September of 2021.

In the first trial, Price was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. These charges were filed after Price threw objects at passing cars on Sept. 12, 2021, near the intersection of W. 9th and Iowa streets.

In the second trial, Price was found guilty of interference with law enforcement - obstruction, two counts of criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

The charges in this second trial were filed after Price threw objects that damaged windows at Commerce Bank and Crimson Brews on the night of Sept. 9, 2021. Both were located in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in the 900 block of Iowa Street. He then damaged the windows of a QuikTrip near the intersection of W. 9th and Iowa streets. When officers approached price in the QT parking lot, Price spat at them and hit one of them.

“We are grateful to both juries for their careful deliberations,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “I also want to recognize our prosecutors and Victim Witness Coordinator Lindsey Aduddell for their dedication in working back-to-back trials and to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for providing court security.”

According to the DA, Price faces up to 34 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for each of the two counts of aggravated assault and up to six months in county jail for each of the three counts of criminal damage to property. Following his convictions in the second trial, Price faces up to 17 months in the KDOC for interference with law enforcement - obstruction, 17 months in the KDOC for two counts of criminal damage to property, up to six months in jail for one count of criminal damage to property, and up to one year in county jail for each of the two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

