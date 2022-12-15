Armed suspect robs woman of purse outside Town Center Plaza, police say

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - An armed male subject approached a woman in her car and demanded her purse Tuesday night in the area of Town Center Plaza, police said.

Leawood Police Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of West 119th Street at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday night. There, a victim said a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build, thin mustache and black hooded jacket knocked on her car window and demanded her purse.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, fled the area in a black passenger car northbound on Nall Avenue with the purse.

According to police, the victim was not injured. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area with any additional information to contact Leawood detectives at tips@leawood.org or call the Kansas City TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.