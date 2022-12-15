Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Armed suspect robs woman of purse outside Town Center Plaza, police say

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - An armed male subject approached a woman in her car and demanded her purse Tuesday night in the area of Town Center Plaza, police said.

Leawood Police Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of West 119th Street at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday night. There, a victim said a Hispanic male in his 20s with a thin build, thin mustache and black hooded jacket knocked on her car window and demanded her purse.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, fled the area in a black passenger car northbound on Nall Avenue with the purse.

According to police, the victim was not injured. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area with any additional information to contact Leawood detectives at tips@leawood.org or call the Kansas City TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash
Pedestrian struck crossing Noland Road dies
Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department
Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department
Stacey Graves was appointed the new chief of police for the Kansas City Police Department.
Stacey Graves named new chief of Kansas City Police Department
FILE - Los Angeles Rams football player John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL...
KU to hold celebration of life for football legend John Hadl