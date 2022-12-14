Women sentenced to 10 years for killing fiancé

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter after killing her fiancé in June 2021.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Eva Olisha Banks stabbed her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes on June 12, 2021, in Leavenworth. Police said Banks called 911 on the day of the incident and asked for assistance because her fiancé had been stabbed.

Officers arrived to find Banks with Rhodes in the master bathroom and observed him with a wound on his abdomen Banks was holding a towel to. Fire Department and emergency medical service personnel arrived at the scene and took immediate life-saving measures but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Banks allegedly told officers that she and Rhodes had an argument at a convenience store where they left separately. After returning home, she said she found him stabbed in their master bedroom, a story that detectives from the Leavenworth Police Department investigated and found to be inaccurate.

Eventually, detectives re-interviewed Banks and the 41-year-old admitted to stabbing Rhodes in the bathroom because she was tired of getting beaten by him. She identified a knife used to attack him and it was consistent with the injuries that Rhodes suffered.

“There was no evidence in this case that Eva Banks was facing any threat or imminent threat,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “He was in the bathroom and she had to come in and stab him... This case is a perfect example of why domestic violence should not be viewed by our community as a private family matter. It is a social, economic and public health concern and reporting incidences of domestic violence is critical to our community’s safety.

“Without early intervention, the domestic violence cycle continues to escalate in severity, and too often results in severe harm or death.”

Banks was sentenced to 93 months for the voluntary manslaughter as well as 13 months for each of two counts of aggravated battery. She plead to the homicide in November.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.