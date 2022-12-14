Wichita Public Schools announces new mascot for North High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two years after dropping the “Redskins” from its identity, Wichita’s North High School has a new mascot and name.

On December 14, administrators for Wichita North announced the school’s new mascot will be the Redhawks.

The name change comes after the Board of Education voted in 2021 to drop the school’s previous Native American mascot due to requests from the community.

Students, staff, and alumni picked the Redhawks over other options including the North Stars, Red Storm and Wolf Pack.

The district is now beginning the process of having new logos designed.

North High School Principal Stephanie Wasko said it was important to find a name that fit school pride, and despite the renaming, this shouldn’t erase the memories made by former students throughout the decades.

“It doesn’t change the memories they have here. It doesn’t change the pride they have here,” Wasko said. “It doesn’t change the friends they made here or the education they got here. Those things they can still be proud of. We’re simply changing the name of the mascot. It’s not changing anything that’s important to them.”

North High alumnus Bill Gardner with Gardner Design will draw the new logo, the district said. That should be revealed in about a month.

