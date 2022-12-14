Two Johnson County airports move to higher FAA designations

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An increase in flight operations prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to reclassify two Johnson County airport’s classifications.

Under the new classifications, Johnson County Executive Airport changed classifications from a local airport to a regional airport and the New Century AirCenter switched from a regional airport to a national airport.

“New Century AirCenter is on track to hit 82,000 takeoffs and landings in 2022,” said Larry Peet, Deputy Director of the Johnson County Airport Commission. “That increased traffic number will be close to the busiest years since 1994. Over the last four years, traffic counts just keep inching up. Johnson County Executive Airport is inching up as well and that reflects the services, improving quality of infrastructure and prime location of both Johnson County Government airports.”

With a higher FAA designation, the airports will be provided with better rankings for federal Airport Improvement Program funding. It will also receive an increase in federal non-primary entitlement funding.

It also allows the airports to receive additional funding as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Those funds will automatically be used as part of the Airport Improvement Program grants typically received from the FAA in the annual grant process used on airfield infrastructure projects.

The New Century AirCenter is the third-busiest airport in Kansas.

