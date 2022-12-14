Royals sign left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yarbrough, 30, pitched the first five seasons of his Major League career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He made the Rays Opening Day roster for a fifth straight season in 2022. However, he was limited to 20 appearances (9 starts) due to two stints on the Injured List from April 8-May 2 (left groin tightness) and from Sept. 23 through the season’s end (right oblique strain).

Yarbrough won a career-best 16 games as a rookie in 2018, when he finished 5th in the American League Rookie of the Year ballot.

Yarbrough played collegiately at Old Dominion University, the same school attended by Royals Manager Matt Quatraro and Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino.

Yarbrough was selected by Seattle in the 4th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and was traded to Tampa Bay in January 2017 in a four-player deal that sent Drew Smyly to Seattle.

To make room on the roster, the Royals designated right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills for assignment.

Mills, 27, pitched in 27 games in 2022—including 19 games with the Royals after being acquired via trade from Seattle as part of a three-player deal on June 27.

