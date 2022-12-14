Olathe Public Schools to implement ‘rolling transportation blackouts’ after illnesses lead to staffing issues

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools will be implementing “rolling transportation blackouts” early next year due to “an uptick in driver absences due to illness.”

The district and DS Bus Lines will be implementing the rolling blackouts for bus routes on Jan. 5, 2023.

That means service will be eliminated for certain routes on specific days of the week. Thus, families will need to find alternate transportation to get children to and from school on “blackout” days.

The district said that they “are no longer able to provide transportation under [their] current model” and that they “simply do not have enough manpower to staff all the bus routes in [their] district.”

This rolling transportation blackout strategy is similar to the strategy that is used by power companies during peak energy use, the district said.

Families on routes impacted by the rolling blackouts will get a 20% discount for their second semester bus fee. “Notification regarding reduced second semester payment will be processed through TouchBase,” the district said. “More information will be sent to families in the future.”

“We recognize that a change to the transportation schedule is not ideal,” the district said. “However, it is a necessary step in order to be able to continue providing the most consistent service possible for our families. This short-term solution will provide a consistent schedule for families to plan around days they will receive bus service, and days they need to arrange alternative transportation.”

The schedule for rolling blackout routes is below. The district said this will be the schedule until further notice, but that the blackout days and routes are subject to change.

"This will be the schedule until further notice. However, blackout days/routes are subject to change," the district noted. (Olathe Public Schools)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.