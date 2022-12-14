New KCPD police chief discussion continues Thursday, investigation into whistleblower allegations underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait to find out who will be Kansas City’s next police chief continues.

After an approximately two-hour, closed-door meeting Tuesday, members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners did not select one of three finalists. Another police board meeting will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue discussing who will become the city’s next police chief.

“I expect us to be able to talk a little bit more to some of the candidates’ superiors,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “I think the goal is that, after the Thursday meeting, there will be some determination in terms of the next police chief for Kansas City.”

Pastor Darron Edwards waited to hear the board’s decision Tuesday and was disappointed a decision was not finalized.

“This city needs a top cop who is ready to bring a sense of calm and healing to this city that we talk about,” said Edwards. “But, it cannot happen with a vacancy at the top and four to five assistant deputy chiefs that you need to fill. How can you move forward when you have delays time and time again?”

There are two outside candidates up for consideration. That includes Scott Ebner, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Superintendent of Administration for New Jersey State Police. He has 27 years of experience. The other is Inspector DeShawn Beaufort, a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Internal candidate Stacey Graves is the acting Deputy Chief at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. She has more than 25 years of experience serving with the police department.

Before the Board of Police Commissioners went into a closed session, several community members voiced concerns during public comment regarding whistleblower allegations released Saturday by Ryan McCarty. McCarty is the former assistant general counsel for the police department.

McCarty publicly released a scathing, eight-page letter with a separate whistleblower exhibit containing 380 pages, including email communications. The letter and exhibit were sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. McCarty said he was fired for questioning policies and filing complaints.

Following the police board meeting Tuesday, Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin and the police department’s General Counsel Holly Dodge declined to comment about the allegations made against them in McCarty’s letter.

Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar, whose son was mentioned in emails released by McCarty, asked the board to take action. Her son left the police department following controversy surrounding a ride-along with former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, which was used in a political advertisement.

“Holly Dodge and Joe Mabin specifically targeted my son for criminal prosecution over the objection of other department personnel,” Loar told the police board. “It’s clear that Holly Dodge’s actions and threats of removal of his entire pension, which were not true absent board action, coerced him to retire after 26 years of service.”

Mayor Lucas said the board will be working with outside attorneys, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review the whistleblower allegations.

“There were very serious claims that were raised,” Lucas said. “We will make sure that we give them the respect and the diligence that’s necessary. Then we will make a decision in terms of what steps may be necessary thereafter. But look, nothing gets swept under the rug. Nothing gets ignored.”

A decision on who will become Kansas City’s next police chief could be made as early as Thursday.

