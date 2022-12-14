Motorcycle crash in Lenexa kills 16-year-old

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old male from Olathe, Kansas, died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash.

According to Lenexa Police, 16-year-old Ethan Long was killed in a crash at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive at approximately 8:42 p.m. Tuesday night.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the truck was on northbound Woodland Road making a left-hand turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive. The investigation also indicated that the motorcycle was traveling in excess of the posted 35 miles per hour speed limit as Long was heading southbound on Woodland Road.

The motorcycle struck the side of the truck as the truck was turning, according to Lenexa Police.

Long was wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

