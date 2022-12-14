Man killed on front steps of home north of Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is dead and the killer is still on the loose following an early Wednesday morning shooting outside of a home just north of Westport in Kansas City.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a home near 36th Street and Jefferson Street in reference to a shooting. There they found a man shot and unresponsive on the front stoop of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

It’s not clear yet exactly what happened, but police said the shooter has not been caught. Crime scene investigators were still canvassing for eyewitnesses and processing evidence several hours after the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, and there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is Kansas City’s 167th homicide. That’s 12 away from tying the record set in 2020 for the deadliest year in Kansas City history (179). This is already Kansas City’s second-deadliest year on record, according to data compiled by the Kansas City Police Department.

