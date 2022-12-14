KC mayor slams Independence 4-day school week as ‘gimmick,’ says it will hurt parents and kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move the district to a four-day school week. But as the sun rose Wednesday morning, Kansas City’s mayor had some choice words for the school district to the east.

“Thank you, (Board Member) Anthony Mondaine, the lone ‘no’ vote on Independence going to four-day schooling. Independence is a wonderful community, as are neighboring communities served by their schools, like Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted early Wednesday morning. “Salary increases and support are the best way to get teachers, not gimmicks.”

The measure was first proposed by Independence Supt. Dale Herl, who noted the need to attract more teachers, support staff and bus drivers. Like many school districts around the country, Independence has had to troubleshoot notable staffing challenges.

The change will take effect next school year. The plan calls for Monday as an extra day off, with 35 minutes tacked onto each of the other four week days.

The mayor sent out a second tweet Wednesday morning criticizing the move, saying it will ultimately harm kids whose parents won’t be home to supervise them.

“What did you do during weekends growing up? For me, with one parent who worked a lot (for low pay) and then had to take care of a home, I typically watched TV the entire time. Full stop,” Lucas said. “I shudder to think what adding another day of that each week for most of our kids will do.”

While the move has its fair share of supporters, the mayor’s sentiment was one shared Tuesday night by some parents at the Independence School Board meeting, one of whom also noted the lack of transportation for school activities during that extra off-day.

“I think they have no idea how many students will be engaging in those fifth-day activities and how many students will not, and will not have transportation and will be sitting at home without resources,” said Brandi Pruente, who has three children in the district and herself used to teach there.

The district, for its part, is providing options for enrichment learning on those off-Mondays, but bus transportation is not included for most students those days.

The district has created a Four Day Instructional Week Information Center online for updates during the transition.

