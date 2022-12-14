Garmin KC Air Show announces performers for 2023 event
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The International Council of Air Shows announced Wednesday more performers for the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show.
For the first time, the KC Air Show will feature two 5th-generation fighters as part of the performance, with the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II performing at the New Century Air Center.
READ MORE: Mark your calendars! 2023 Garmin KC Air Show to feature Blue Angels
The 2023 KC Air Show is set for Aug. 19 and 20. It was already set to feature the United States Navy’s Blue Angels before Wednesday’s announcement.
According to a release from the KC Air Show, the F-22 Raptor is “the Air Force’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft.” The F-35B lightning II is “equipped with short takeoff and vertical landing capability that expands its range by allowing it to operate from naval vessels and in austere, expeditionary environments.”
