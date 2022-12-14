Garmin KC Air Show announces performers for 2023 event

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The International Council of Air Shows announced Wednesday more performers for the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show.

For the first time, the KC Air Show will feature two 5th-generation fighters as part of the performance, with the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II performing at the New Century Air Center.

The 2023 KC Air Show is set for Aug. 19 and 20. It was already set to feature the United States Navy’s Blue Angels before Wednesday’s announcement.

An F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 MCAS Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Sept. 24, 2022. The F-35B Lightning II, flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, is equipped with short takeoff and vertical landing capability that expands its range by allowing it to operate from naval vessels and in austere, expeditionary environments. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon) (Lance Cpl. Jose GuerreroDeleon Jr. | Marine Corps Air Station Miramar)

According to a release from the KC Air Show, the F-22 Raptor is “the Air Force’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft.” The F-35B lightning II is “equipped with short takeoff and vertical landing capability that expands its range by allowing it to operate from naval vessels and in austere, expeditionary environments.”

