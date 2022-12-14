Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Former attorneys testify during day 3 of Lamar Johnson hearing

Day 3.
Day 3.
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - Attorneys involved in the original case testified about how they handled the case and what they would have done differently in light of new information.

David Brun was Johnson’s defense attorney. He underscored how little he knew about payments and favor for the eyewitness. He was also unaware a jail informant had a criminal record and had previously been a jail informant in a previous case.

It was the mid-’90s and court records were not available online. It limited the speed and access for defense attorneys.

Lamar Johnson sat stoically at his table listening to testimony. He’s heard all of that before. He’s been begging courts for years to review all the pieces of his case.

He’s convicted in a 1994 murder he swears he did not do.

Johnson’s legal team argues in filings that two men have credibly confessed to the crime. One is now dead and the other testified in person on Monday.

The man who witnessed the murder of Marcus Boyd has recanted, admitting he really couldn’t identify the killer but felt “bullied.”

It appeared to be an important point in court.

The current prosecutor asked if the former prosecutor would have filed charges without an eyewitness.

“Absolutely not. Not unless I had a confession. I didn’t have any evidence!” said former prosecutor Dwight Warren.

The judge immediately asked the court reporter to, “Star that, please.”

The case is back before a judge due to a new state law that gives prosecutors the power to bring cases back to court.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner with the Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed the case back in 2019, calling it an unconstitutional police investigation. The report concluded what happened as “Johnson’s wrongful conviction.”

Previous coverage:

A Missouri man was convicted of murder 28 years ago. Now, his case for exoneration begins.

Jaw-dropping testimony in Lamar Johnson hearing includes confession from self-admitted killer

‘You can hide the truth, but eventually it’s going to find a way’; Lamar Johnson hopeful for Monday’s hearing

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Olathe Public Schools to implement ‘rolling transportation blackouts’ after illnesses lead to staffing issues
41-year-old Eva Banks was sentenced to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter of her fiancé.
Women sentenced to 10 years for killing fiancé
Motorcycle crash in Lenexa kills 16-year-old
File.
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court