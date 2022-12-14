FORECAST: Temperatures take a turn Wednesday as colder air moves in

Fair skies will take us into the evening hours while cool air works its way across our area in the wake of a cold front. The brisk winds from earlier Tuesday will likely relax during the evening hours. Temperatures are about to take a turn; unseasonably cold air rides in over the next two weeks. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 30s by midnight and sink into the lower 30s by daybreak Wednesday. Area highs Wednesday will only reach the upper 30s. That will be followed by even colder days later this week.

The bitter cold will be firmly in place on Thursday. Expect highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the mid-20s.

Friday shows no signs of improvement, with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower to middle 30s.

This cold air is expected to stay locked in this weekend.

Saturday is going to bring fair skies into our area but the day will be very cold; lows begin in the upper teens to lower 20s. High temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees.

Sunday offers mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light precipitation late Sunday evening. Lows in the upper teens Sunday morning will be replaced by afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s. That slight bump in temperatures precedes the light precipitation coming late in the day.

The following week is expected to bring bitterly cold air. Highs on Monday will barely reach the lower 30s. After that, highs may stay in the 20s most days for the rest of the week.

So far, there is no snow in the forecast. So, the likelihood of a white Christmas looks rather slim for now. But, with the cold air locked in place, any chance for even a light amount of precipitation would result in a snow event. So, hanging your hopes on a white Christmas is still an option.

