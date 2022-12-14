FORECAST: Colder air moves in Wednesday, along with some wind

The large storm system that brought widespread showers and weak thunderstorm activity Tuesday, along with warmer weather, has now shifted to the east and to the north. Low pressure will remain within Iowa Wednesday, which will allow for a small threat of light snow to our northern counties near the end of the day. This area of low pressure rotates cold air from Canada. This drops our temperatures to slightly below average in the Kansas City area, within the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon, along with wind gusts between 15 and 25 mph.

Wind chill values are expected to range within the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday. We will gradually chill the Missouri River Valley throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. The coolest of our temperatures before next week are expected within the lower 30s both Friday and Saturday afternoon. We will see a slight bump in temperatures on Sunday to the upper 30s, as we interact with more of a southerly flow. But by next Monday, an area of low pressure develops to the northwest and drops south. This will create a fallout with temperatures that will drop us into the teens for daytime highs just before the holiday, along with a threat for scattered snowfall as early as Thursday of next week.

