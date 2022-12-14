Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing.

Roger Golubski is one of four men charged in connection with sex trafficking at an apartment complex in KCK.

Cecil Brooks, Lemark Roberson, and Richard Robinson are also charged.

Citing the voluminous amount of material from discovery, the next court appearance for the men is March 29.

The attorney for Lemark Roberson raised an objection because Roberson is in jail, awaiting court proceedings. Meanwhile, Golubuski is out of jail and under house arrest. Robinson is free while awaiting trial. Brooks is already in prison on unrelated charges.

Many of Golubski’s accusers also question why Golubski is not in custody while awaiting trial.

Golubski was also in court on the rape and kidnapping charges he’s facing in a separate case. Ophelia Williams, one of the women Golubski is accused of raping, was in the courtroom today to watch the proceedings.

“I want him to see me, to see who he raped,” said Williams. “He might not remember, because he probably did it to a lot of people, but I want him to see me.”

Golubski will be back in federal court on those charges on March 14.

To view all of KCTV5′s reporting regarding Golubski, click here.

Also read:

‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of Russian roulette

New plan to review Golubski’s old cases is met with criticism

KCK police plans to review retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.