Crime Stoppers: Shannon Parker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of violating a sex offender registration is wanted in Kansas City.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Shannon D. Parker is wanted on a Clay County probation violation.

His last known address was in the area of Harlem Road and Broadway Extension. He is described as a 48-year-old Black man, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered.

