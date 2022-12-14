Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster aiding families in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some good juju was brought to Kansas City families Monday when the Juju Foundation held a pay-away-the-layaway event.

The event, hosted by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, helped families in the metro area by paying off nearly $10,000 in layaway balances for holiday gifts and needs. Smith-Schuster surprised families at a local Burlington store.

This is Smith-Schuster’s first season in Kansas City after signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs this off-season. He’s caught 61 passes for 762 yards and three touchdowns this season.

