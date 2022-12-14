Aging & Style
Chiefs open Hardman’s 21-day practice window

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting wide receiver Mecole Hardman back soon.

The Chiefs designated the speedy receiver to return from injured reserve on Wednesday after his four-week stint on short-term injured reserve had passed. Hardman missed time with an abdominal injury that kept him out of five games.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17.

He hasn’t played since the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6.

Kansas City could also be getting Kadarius Toney back. The midseason acquisition missed three straight games after suffering a hamstring injury in Kansas City’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Getting Mecole and KT back will add another dimension,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday. “Continuing to add speed, to any offense, it’ll open up everybody else.”

Both Hardman and Toney should factor into the special teams game when they return. The Chiefs have used Justin Watson in that role during the past two weeks after rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore struggled with those duties. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub called Toney the Chiefs’ best punt returner recently.

Head coach Andy Reid said that Kansas City would see how Toney felt this week after participating in a limited fashion in practices last week.

“He came out of that feeling pretty good,” Reid said of the former New York Giant. “We’ll see how he does this week.”

Without Hardman, Toney had 90 yards of total offense and a touchdown scored in Kansas City’s Nov. 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hardman scored four touchdowns in the last two games he played, against the aforementioned Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.

