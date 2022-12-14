After 20+ months, closed-off section of northbound I-35 downtown reopens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Christmas miracle!

Maybe not, but for commuters who rely on driving through downtown, traffic might flow a little easier going forward (knock on wood).

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the northbound section of Interstate 35 from 12th Street to I-70 has reopened.

Their projects had consisted of bridge replacements and retaining wall work, MoDOT stated.

The stretch of highway had been closed since March 2021 as construction crews continue work on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

