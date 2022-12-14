Aging & Style
Adam Sandler to perform in Kansas City next year

Adam Sandler Live
Adam Sandler Live(Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adam Sandler will be bringing “his unique brand of comedy and song” to Kansas City, Missouri, next year.

According to the T-Mobile Center’s website, the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The website says this event is recommended for “mature audiences” who are at least 16 years old.

It also says that Sandler’s tour is “outstanding and renowned.” KCMO is one of 11 cities that Sandler will be visiting as part of his tour.

There will be a surprise guest at the event, as well.

Tickets start at $34.50 and go all the way up to $164.50.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at noon. You can purchase tickets via t-mobilecenter.com/Ticketmaster.

Janet Jackson will be coming to Kansas City in 2023 and performing at the T-Mobile Center, as well.

