WEATHER ALERT: Storms Tuesday; bitter cold on the way

It’s a Weather Alert Day across the Kansas City metro and the rest of the Missouri River Valley on Friday. An area of low pressure and its respective cold front has moved in from the Central Plains and has gathered strength from the Gulf of Mexico. This has provided us with an opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout this morning that are expected to last through the late afternoon. Rainfall totals on average are expected to be between 3/4 of an inch to an entire inch, which means wet and slick conditions, and even ponding on roadways.

Severe weather is still much more concentrated to the south within the Ark-La-Tex area. However, a few strong storm cells may produce gusts up to 50 mph. So please stay storm aware throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower and middle 50s this afternoon, but will drop quickly overnight. Low pressure will remain to the north, but as it passes to the north into Wisconsin, the bottom edge of low pressure may pull in enough energy and cold air for snowfall to develop within our northern counties this evening. Anyone north of Saint Joseph may be impacted by flurries and icy conditions.

Wednesday morning, we should be waking up to the upper 20s and lower 30s, and with any leftover wet conditions on the roadways, ice may form and cause concern for our commute. Daytime highs will remain well below average, within the lower 30s through the rest of the week into the weekend. Colder air from northern Canada comes down and drops temps to lower and middle 20s for daytime highs. At the end of our 10-day forecast, there is hint of a new low-pressure system, which will yield a good opportunity for widespread snowfall just before the holiday.

