Shawnee Mission East remembers sports journalist Grant Wahl

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Grant Wahl’s body is back in the United States after the well-known soccer journalist and Kansas City native collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl was 49 years old.

Jamie Kelly, the head coach of Shawnee Mission East’s soccer team, is still trying to wrap his brain around Wahl’s death.

“Shock and surprise and how and why,” Kelly said.

Back in the early ‘90s, Wahl and Kelly walked the halls at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kansas. Kelly said he never really knew Wahl on a personal level back then.

Despite Wahl being known as one of the most popular soccer journalists in the world, Wahl was on the cross-country team back in high school. It was Kelly who played soccer.

“I knew of him and just kind of had this feeling that he was going to do some great things, just because of his dedication and how much he worked with everything he did,” Kelly said.

Wahl’s death really hit home for many in the SME soccer community.

“I was out working in the garage, watching the World Cup games,” recalled Aaron Weissenfluh, the JV head coach of SME’s soccer team. “I heard a clip and I thought it was a mistake. There was no way.”

Coach Weissenfluh said his interactions with Wahl were mainly through email and social media. Whether he was contacting Wahl about his book or asking questions about the game of soccer, he said Wahl always kindly answered him back.

“He responded so quickly and was always tolerant to some of the dumbest questions,” Weissenfluh said. “So, he’ll be missed for sure.”

Wahl left a lasting impression upon many people, even those who didn’t really know him.

“Coaching at Shawnee Mission East for so many years, we’ve had athletes and students that do great things,” Weissenfluh said. “He’s consistent with that greatness and all that East graduates accomplish.”

Both coaches said they believe Wahl’s legacy will continue and will probably inspire a lot of people both nationally and locally.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.