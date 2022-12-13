Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton.

Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family.

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother Diana Wallace said. “He had worked overtime.”

She said her 27-year-old son had moved into the home about four months ago. She said he was looking forward to his plans for the future.

“I don’t feel complete without him,” Diana Wallace said. “He found the good in everyone. He was a self-proclaimed mama’s boy.”

His relatives are questioning the killer’s motive. They can’t comprehend why the shooting happened.

“He was my best friend,” his sister Lacey Wallace said. “We were really close growing up. He was really gentle, loving. A sweet soul. Very kind.”

The family is hopeful his case will be solved quickly to get justice for Tyler.

“I can promise you that this world is missing a really, really great person right now,” his sister said.

Johnathan Wallace said the homicide robbed his baby brother of his future.

“He became a fantastic young man, a hard worker,” Johnathan Wallace said. “I can’t be more proud of the man that he became. When this happened, it was a total shock.”

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or, you can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

“Whoever did this him, I don’t know what their motive was,” Johnathan Wallace said. “They need to know that they took a good man from this world.”

There is up to a $25,0000 reward for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest in the homicide investigation.

“Share his story,” Lacey Wallace said. “Speak up, if you know anything, please. Have a heart.”

Wallace’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and bills.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.