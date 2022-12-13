Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim.

Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue.

When police drove to the scene about 2 a.m., they found him dead inside an apartment. The Independence Police Department stated the suspect in the shooting ran from the residence before officers arrived, but they said the suspect is known to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

