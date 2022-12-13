Pet of the Day: Tupac

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking for a dog that’s up for anything, then look no further than 8-month-old lab mix Tupac.

He rides well in the car and loves to have the windows down. He loves playing with other dogs and is good on a leash. Tupac loves all types of toys, and will play with them for hours! He is kennel-trained and house-trained.

Tupac is very good about not jumping on the bed, but if you were to invite him up, he’d love it! He does well with dogs of all sizes but likes to chase kitties, so it would be best if Tupac lived in a cat-free home. As he’s still a puppy, he can be boisterous when he’s excited, like when he first meets someone.

He is good about following the lead of the older dogs. He just wants someone to be his best friend, no matter what you do together! Learn more about Tupac here.

