Gunshots fired into multiple Lawrence homes, child’s bed hit by bullet

By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department says a child’s bed was hit by a bullet when gunshots were fired into multiple homes last night.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The police said this happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street.

They said that a bullet did hit a child’s bed, but no one was home at the time.

The police said they’re working to identify the perpetrators.

In the meantime, they are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any information at all to call dispatch at 785-832-7509.

