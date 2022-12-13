FORECAST: More rain expected Tuesday, bitter cold on the way

Humidity levels will run high through the overnight hours. With sticky air that’s warmer than normal, it won’t exactly feel like December. Expect a brisk southeastern breeze with occasional gusts over 20 mph. Overcast skies will blanket our area, leading to scattered showers mainly after midnight. By morning, the chance for rain will reach close to 100%. Temperatures will run well above freezing, though, and dip into the lower to middle 40s by morning. Tuesday will be another rainy day. Expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A cold front will then push in, sending temperatures tumbling Wednesday. Expect highs to only reach the upper 30s. That will be followed by even colder days later this week.

On Thursday, a north wind will send in unseasonably cold air that was conditioned in the arctic. The polar air will be the coldest of the season so far. The unseasonably cold air will impact almost everyone in the U.S. Expect highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the mid-20s.

Friday shows no signs of improvement, with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Sadly, the cold air is expected to stay locked in this weekend.

This will be the final full week of autumn; winter starts Dec. 21. It will also be the darkest two weeks of the season, as daylight hours will run less than 10 hours out of a 24-hour day.

The bitterly cold air is expected to linger for well over a week. Unseasonable cold will stay firmly entrenched in our area, running furnaces overtime and leading to expensive heating bills. A nice warmup is what we need about now but, unfortunately, the cold air looks to stay locked in for a long time.

